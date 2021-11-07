Los Angeles, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Aaron Rodgers, who created a stir earlier in the week with his controversial comments after testing positive for Covid-19, has been dropped as a spokesperson for an American health care company.

Wisconsin-based Prevea Health said they had ended a partnership with Rodgers one day after the Green Bay Packers star quarterback made several excuses for not being vaccinated. Rodgers had been a spokesperson for Prevea since 2012.

"Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers have made the decision to end their partnership effective Nov. 6, 2021," the company said in a news release on Saturday.

"Aaron has been a partner of Prevea Health, serving as a spokesperson and supporting the health care organization's health and wellness initiatives throughout Wisconsin, since 2012.

"Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods." The unvaccinated Rodgers tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers publicly denied lying about his vaccination status on Friday, portraying himself as the victim of a "woke mob" and "cancel culture" following criticism in the wake of his positive test.

The 37-year-old quarterback has been widely slammed after telling reporters in August he had been "immunized" in response to a question about his vaccination status.

Rodgers said he could not take either the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 mRNA vaccines as they contained an ingredient to which he is allergic. He said he had considered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine but opted against it after hearing of "multiple people" complaining of "adverse events." Rodgers said he had informed the NFL of his decision to seek alternative treatment but nevertheless sought to be categorized as a vaccinated player. That request was rejected by the league.

The NFL has not issued a vaccine mandate for players this season, instead putting in place restrictions for players who choose not to get vaccinated.

Vaccinated players who test positive for Covid-19 can return to duty after two negative tests 24 hours apart, while unvaccinated players have to isolate for 10 days before they can return.