U.S. health expert Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :- Top U.S. health expert Anthony Fauci tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test on Wednesday.

Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is "fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice" and "is currently experiencing mild symptoms," according to a statement.

"Dr.

Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home," the statement read, adding that he has not recently been in close contact with U.S. President Joe Biden or other senior government officials.

Fauci, 81, will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to work when he tests negative.

Fauci has been the face of the U.S. fight against COVID-19 since the virus was detected in the country.

He has been the director of the NIAID since 1984 and has advised seven U.S. presidents.