UrduPoint.com

U.S. Health Expert Anthony Fauci Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM

U.S. health expert Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :- Top U.S. health expert Anthony Fauci tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test on Wednesday.

Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is "fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice" and "is currently experiencing mild symptoms," according to a statement.

"Dr.

Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home," the statement read, adding that he has not recently been in close contact with U.S. President Joe Biden or other senior government officials.

Fauci, 81, will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to work when he tests negative.

Fauci has been the face of the U.S. fight against COVID-19 since the virus was detected in the country.

He has been the director of the NIAID since 1984 and has advised seven U.S. presidents.

Related Topics

From Government Top

Recent Stories

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidiz ..

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidized financing to empower dairy ..

27 minutes ago
 Federal Government Ministers push traders to close ..

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early

2 hours ago
 IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a re ..

IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a report for Shireen Mazari’s ar ..

2 hours ago
 Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: ..

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

5 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their ski ..

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.