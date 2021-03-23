UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Health Officials Alarmed By Rise In Air Travel

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 01:50 AM

US health officials alarmed by rise in air travel

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :A top US health official on Monday warned Americans it was too soon to resume traveling despite progress in the battle against the coronavirus, after data showed the country recorded its highest number of airport check-ins since last year.

"Now is not the time to travel," Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told reporters, urging people to keep up with measures to stem the spread of the virus even as the vaccination rate increases.

On Sunday, more than 1.5 million passengers were checked in at US airports, a level that had not been reached since March 15, 2020, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

"Much of the travel, we know, is related to people who are going on spring break," said Walensky.

Miami Beach, the Florida city that symbolizes the annual university vacation period, declared an emergency this weekend and imposed a curfew to contain the chaos as thousands descended to party en masse.

"We're worried not just for what happens when you are on the airplane itself, but what happens when people travel. That is, they go out; they mix -- they mix with people who are not vaccinated," added Walensky.

The rate of US Covid infections has been plateauing at over 50,000 for the past several weeks.

Officials suspect new variants like B.1.117, together with states loosening restrictions, have kept the daily case figures in the tens of thousands.

At the same time, a quarter of the US population has now received at least one dose of vaccine -- so the vaccine and the virus are essentially locked in a tie.

Related Topics

Progress Same Florida March Sunday 2020 From Top Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi directs organisation of Sharjah C ..

23 minutes ago

Fortnightly COVID-19 PCR mandatory for unvaccinate ..

53 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces new initiative to resolve Y ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

2 hours ago

WAPDA's Akeel Khan defeats PAF's Shoaib Khan in Me ..

37 minutes ago

Bike lifter gang busted; four arrested

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.