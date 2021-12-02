US health panel endorses Merck Covid pill

Washington, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A panel of health experts appointed by the US government voted Tuesday to endorse Merck's Covid pill for high-risk adult patients who are within five days of experiencing their first symptoms.

There were 13 votes in favor and 10 against, a narrow margin that reflected concerns about a recent downgrading of the treatment's efficacy results and fears over its potential harms.