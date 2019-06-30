UrduPoint.com
US Hiker, 73, Found After A Week Missing In Forest

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 09:00 AM

US hiker, 73, found after a week missing in forest

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Rescuers on Saturday found a 73-year-old hiker who had been missing for a week in a forest in California.

Eugene Jo became separated from a hiking group in Angeles National Forest in southern California on June 22.

On Saturday rescuers found him alive, and he was walking and talking to them, the Montrose Search and Rescue Team said.

Jo had not eaten for five days and had been drinking water from a creek, the rescue team said in a Twitter post.

"Temps were mild, and water levels are up with the heavier rainfall this year," the team wrote.

More than 70 people were out searching for him, the team said.

Jo suffered no traumatic injuries and was airlifted to a hospital, CNN reported, quoting the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

