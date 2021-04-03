UrduPoint.com
US Hits 100 Mn Mark On Covid Vaccine Doses: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Washington, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The United States has delivered at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine to more than 100 million people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, hitting an initial target set by the administration of President Joe Biden.

Nearly 58 million of those people are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

As the vaccination campaign ramps up significantly in the country hardest hit by Covid-19, Biden promised last week that 90 percent of adults in America would be eligible to receive the vaccine by April 19.

