UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hits Four More Officials Over Hong Kong Freedoms

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:20 AM

US hits four more officials over Hong Kong freedoms

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The United States has imposed sanctions on four more officials accused of curbing freedoms in Hong Kong, vowing accountability over China's clampdown in the city.

Edwina Lau, head of the National Security Division of the Hong Kong Police Force, was among the officials who will be barred from traveling to the United States and whose US-based assets, if any, will be frozen.

"These actions underscore US resolve to hold accountable key figures that are actively eviscerating the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and undermining Hong Kong's autonomy," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Monday.

Other officials hit by the latest sanctions include Li Jiangzhou, deputy director of a Hong Kong office for "safeguarding national security." The United States has already imposed similar sanctions on Hong Kong's top leader, Carrie Lam, who is an ally of Beijing.

Lam has tried to downplay the impact but acknowledged that she had trouble with a credit card after the sanctions.

Hong Kong acting chief executive Matthew Cheung slammed the latest US sanctions as "absolutely unacceptable and grossly outrageous." "This is barbaric interference in Hong Kong's internal affairs and in our motherland's internal affairs," he told a press conference on Tuesday.

The US pressure comes after China forged ahead with a tough security law that bars subversion in the financial hub, which has witnessed major pro-democracy protests.

China's clampdown comes despite its promises that it would ensure a separate system for Hong Kong before Britain handed over its then-colony in 1997.

Beijing has kept chipping away at dissent in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy lawmakers threatened Monday to resign en masse if four of their colleagues are disqualified from seeking office.

Related Topics

Police China Threatened Beijing Hong Kong United States Hub From Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 seconds ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Wales’ global reach extends far to the Middle Ea ..

9 hours ago

UAE chairs joint ministerial meeting between GCC a ..

9 hours ago

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

9 hours ago

SGMB to offer training to government professionals

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.