UrduPoint.com

US Hits Iran With New Sanctions For Human Rights Abuses

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:40 AM

US hits Iran with new sanctions for human rights abuses

Washington, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The United States slapped fresh sanctions on a dozen Iranian officials and entities for "serious" human rights abuses Tuesday, days after nuclear talks with Tehran halted with no sign of progress.

The sanctions announced by the Treasury and State Department targeted government officials and organizations involved in the repression of protesters and political activists, and prisons where activists have been held in brutal conditions.

