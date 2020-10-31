UrduPoint.com
US Hits Record Of 94,000 Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 09:00 AM

US hits record of 94,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The US hit a record number of new coronavirus cases on Friday for the second day in a row, topping 94,000 infections in 24 hours, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The country, which has seen a resurgence of its Covid-19 outbreak since mid-October, recorded 94,125 new cases in the 24 hours up to 8:30 pm Friday (0030 GMT Saturday), according to a real-time count by the Baltimore-based school.

That broke the record of more than 91,000 cases set just one day earlier.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

