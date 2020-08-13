UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Holds Off On Extra Tariffs In EU Airbus Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:30 PM

US holds off on extra tariffs in EU Airbus dispute

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Washington has said that it would hold off on its threat to impose higher tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods in its long-running dispute over subsidies to European aircraft maker Airbus.

Last year the World Trade Organization authorized the US to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on $7.5 billion in European goods.

Washington then slapped 25 percent taxes on a number of EU products including wine, cheese and olives. A 10 percent tariff on Airbus planes was increased to 15 percent in March.

The European Union last month said it had brought itself into compliance with WTO rulings and called for the tariffs to be lifted.

Washington said Wednesday the bloc had not done enough but signaled it was willing to seek a solution.

"The EU and member states have not taken the actions necessary to come into compliance with WTO decisions," US trade representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

"The United States, however, is committed to obtaining a long-term resolution to this dispute.

"Accordingly, the United States will begin a new process with the EU in an effort to reach an agreement that will remedy the conduct that harmed the US aviation industry and workers and will ensure a level playing field for US companies."In June it had threatened to levy tariffs on another $3.1 billion in EU goods as it has been authorized to do under a WTO ruling.

Washington made minor modifications to its list of goods on Wednesday but left the amount of products subject to tariffs at $7.5 billion, and rates were unchanged at 15 percent for aircraft and 25 percent for other products.

Related Topics

Resolution World Washington Threatened European Union United States March June Agreement Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary says Usman Buzdar will step down i ..

13 minutes ago

Islamic New Year holiday announced for federal ent ..

16 minutes ago

China will always remain strong partner, close fri ..

41 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Peshawar Bus Transit today

46 minutes ago

Collective aspiration of Kashmiris is to join Paki ..

1 hour ago

“Apps UP” HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest Co ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.