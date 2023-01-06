UrduPoint.com

U.S. Home Furnishing Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Sees Poor Quarterly Results

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

NEW YORK, Jan. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) --:Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., a U.S. home furnishing chain store headquartered in New Jersey, is expected to continuously report poor operating results for the quarter ended Nov. 26, 2022, the company said on Thursday.

Bed Bath & Beyond expects to report around 1.259 billion U.S. Dollars of net sales for the quarter, lower than 1.878 billion dollars in the same period of the previous year, the company said in a business update.

The sharp shrinkage of business volume reflects lower customer traffic and reduced levels of inventory availability, among other factors, the company said.

Meanwhile, Bed Bath & Beyond anticipated a net loss of about 385.8 million dollars in the quarter, up from a net loss of 366.1 million dollars in the previous quarter and a net loss of 276.4 million dollars in the same period of the previous year.

Bed Bath & Beyond is set to report its quarterly operating results on Jan. 10, and the preliminary results revealed on Thursday are subject to changes.

