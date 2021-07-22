UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Home Sales Rebound In June As Prices Again Hit Record

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 08:10 PM

US home sales rebound in June as prices again hit record

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Sales of existing homes rose higher in the United States last month, snapping a four-month streak of declines as prices rose to a new record high, industry data released Thursday said.

Sales of houses, apartments and townhomes rose 1.4 percent compared to May to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said.

Rock-bottom borrowing rates have added fuel to the already-strong housing market, but tight supplies caused by a shortage of workers and rising materials costs have driven prices up and dampened sales in recent months.

Inventory rose 3.3 percent in the month, but even so, the median home price broke the record set in May, jumping to $363,300, which was more than 23 percent higher than a year ago, the report said.

That marks 112 straight months of increases, and prices rose in every region of the country.

While "home prices are in no danger of a decline due to tight inventory conditions," the pace should slow by the end of the year, NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement.

"Ideally, the costs for a home would rise roughly in line with income growth, which is likely to happen in 2022 as more listings and new construction become available."However, Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said he expects home sales to "fall sharply" in coming months after an "unsustainable surge," and pointed to a decline in mortgage applications.

"This modest increase in sales is just a brief diversion against the downward trend," he said in an analysis.

Related Topics

Shortage Lawrence Price United States May Market Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

56 minutes ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

3 hours ago

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

4 hours ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

4 hours ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.