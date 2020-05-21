UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hopes For Better Ties With Burundi After Election

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 11:50 PM

US hopes for better ties with Burundi after election

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The United States said Thursday it hoped for better ties with Burundi after its latest election, which it praised as an improvement from its violent 2015 vote.

"It's no secret, our relations with Burundi have not been what I would call cordial at all," said Tibor Nagy, the assistant secretary of state for Africa.

"I'm optimistic about the potential for broad progress in the US-Burundi relationship following these elections," he told reporters.

The United States, along with other Western nations, strongly criticized the 2015 election in which President Pierre Nkurunziza defiantly sought a third term, plunging the country into violence in which 1,200 people died.

Relations have remain tense since then, with former president Barack Obama's administration booting Burundi out of a deal that gives African nations preferential access to the US market if they respect democracy.

In a surprise, Nkurunziza did not run again in elections Wednesday, even though his hand-picked heir, military man Evariste Ndayishimiye, is the favorite to win.

Nagy said the United States was "encouraged" by early signs from the vote, which he said the US embassy in Bujumbura was closely following.

"One good point is that these elections are in no way as violent or as problematic as the elections were in 2015," he said.

The country has remained largely calm, despite allegations of fraud. Authorities have restricted the use of social media.

"We urge all sides to refrain from provocations or violence, to respect the democratic rights of all citizens and to use established legal prophecies to address potential grievances," Nagy said.

Related Topics

Election Africa Barack Obama Democracy Vote Social Media Died Bujumbura Man Progress Pierre Burundi United States 2015 Market All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Airlines sets industry-leading safety sta ..

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 43,000 additional COV ..

11 minutes ago

UAE, Japan discuss cultural relations

56 minutes ago

TRENDS e-discussion stresses continuous awareness ..

56 minutes ago

ADAFSA stresses importance of slaughtering animals ..

56 minutes ago

Indian nurse&#039;s e-meeting with Sheikh Mohamed ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.