US Hopes Iran Will 'engage' After Europeans Drop Planned Nuclear Censure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:20 AM

US hopes Iran will 'engage' after Europeans drop planned nuclear censure

Washington, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The United States said Thursday it hoped Iran would come forward for diplomacy after European allies dropped a plan to censure Tehran at the UN nuclear watchdog.

"We will look forward with strong interest for Iran's willingness to engage in a way that leads to credible, concrete progress," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters, saying the United States was "pleased" with the outcome at the International Atomic Energy Agency meeting in Vienna.

