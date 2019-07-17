UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hopes N.Korea Talks Go Ahead Despite Pyongyang Threat

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

US hopes N.Korea talks go ahead despite Pyongyang threat

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The United States said Tuesday it hoped to hold denuclearization talks with North Korea, despite a warning from Pyongyang that US-South Korean military exercises could affect their planned resumption.

The North had earlier Tuesday hinted that it could even reconsider its moratorium on nuclear testing over next month's drills, which have been held for years but were scaled down to facilitate dialogue with Pyongyang.

It was the first statement from the North on the talks since US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to a resumption of dialogue at an impromptu meeting in the Demilitarized Zone in June, following months of deadlock.

Responding to the North's statement, the State Department said it remained upbeat over commitments made by Kim and Trump at a February summit in Vietnam and then during Trump's dramatic walk into North Korea on June 30.

"From our perspective, we would hope that no one would try to block, in their government or our government, the ability for President Trump and Chairman Kim to make progress on the commitments they made to each other in Vietnam," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters.

Related Topics

Nuclear Trump Pyongyang Progress United States North Korea Vietnam Turkish Lira Kim Jong February June From Government

Recent Stories

Bird strikes: Marriage halls near Lahore Airport r ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore-bound PIA flight makes emergency landing du ..

12 minutes ago

Mr. Chips not being removed from Intermediate syll ..

24 minutes ago

28 minutes ago

Singer Ali Noor is back and better now

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.