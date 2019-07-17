UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hopes N.Korea Talks To Go Ahead Despite Pyongyang Threat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 01:10 AM

US hopes N.Korea talks to go ahead despite Pyongyang threat

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The United States said Tuesday that it hoped to hold denuclearization talks with North Korea despite a warning from Pyongyang that US-South Korea military exercises could impact the planned resumption.

"We look forward, of course, to resuming those negotiations and we hope to talk, always, so we can advance progress," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Progress United States North Korea From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

2 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

2 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

3 hours ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

3 hours ago

Gazprom Says 66% of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Complet ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.