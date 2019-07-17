US hopes N.Korea talks to go ahead despite Pyongyang threat

(@imziishan)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The United States said Tuesday that it hoped to hold denuclearization talks with North Korea despite a warning from Pyongyang that US-South Korea military exercises could impact the planned resumption.

"We look forward, of course, to resuming those negotiations and we hope to talk, always, so we can advance progress," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters.