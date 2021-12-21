US hopes rebel retreat in Ethiopia opens 'door to broader diplomacy'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The United States said Monday that it hopes the retreat of Tigrayan rebels in Ethiopia to their northern stronghold "opens the door to broader diplomacy.

""If we do see a movement of the Tigrayan forces back into Tigray, that is something we would welcome," State Department spokesman Ned price said, after the group announced their retreat.

"It's something we'd call for, and we hope it opens the door to broader diplomacy."