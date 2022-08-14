UrduPoint.com

US Hopes Ties With Pakistan Would Grow, In Message On 75th Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2022 | 01:30 PM

US hopes ties with Pakistan would grow, in message on 75th Independence Day

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The United States Sunday greeted Pakistan on its 75th Independence Day, hoping that the relationship between the two countries would continue to grow.

In a statement issued by Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "In addition to 75 years of independence, this year also marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Pakistan.

"We enjoy robust cooperation in many sectors, from the tens of thousands of Pakistani exchange students who have come to the United States to the 77 million COVID-19 vaccine doses we have committed to Pakistan through COVAX.

"The United States continues to be Pakistan's largest export destination and I am confident our relationship will continue to grow. As we commemorate our 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, let us resolve to renew and strengthen our partnership for the next 75 years and beyond.

"We congratulate you on this important milestone and wish you a Happy Independence Day!"

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Independence United States Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

13 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

13 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

13 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.