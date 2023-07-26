Open Menu

US 'horrified' Over Assault On Women In Manipur, India: Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 12:50 PM

US 'horrified' over assault on women in Manipur, India: Spokesperson

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The United States is "shocked and horrified" by the video of an outrageous attack on two women in the Indian state of Manipur, and called for a peaceful resolution of the violence there.

"We were shocked and horrified by the video of this extreme attack on two women in Manipur," Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department, told his daily press briefing on Tuesday.

The video showing two women being paraded naked and molested by a group of men on May 4 in Kangpokpi district surfaced on July 19, attracting worldwide condemnation.

"We convey our profound sympathies to the survivors of this act of gender-based violence and support the Indian Government's efforts to seek justice for them," he added.

Patel was responding to a question about the Manipur incident from the correspondent of a private Pakistani television channel.

"And as we have previously stated, we encourage a peaceful and inclusive resolution to the violence in Manipur and encourage authorities to respond to the humanitarian needs and protect the lives and property of all groups," Patel said.

Replying to a question about press freedom in Pakistan, the spokesperson said that the US discusses this issue with all stakeholders around the world, including Pakistani officials.

"A free press and informed citizenry are key for any nation and its democratic future. We've been very clear about that," Patel added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Resolution World Condemnation United States May July Women TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

12 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

13 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

13 hours ago
Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

13 hours ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

13 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

13 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

13 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

13 hours ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous