US 'horrified' over assault on women in Manipur, India: Spokesperson

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The United States is "shocked and horrified" by the video of an outrageous attack on two women in the Indian state of Manipur, and called for a peaceful resolution of the violence there.

"We were shocked and horrified by the video of this extreme attack on two women in Manipur," Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department, told his daily press briefing on Tuesday.

The video showing two women being paraded naked and molested by a group of men on May 4 in Kangpokpi district surfaced on July 19, attracting worldwide condemnation.

"We convey our profound sympathies to the survivors of this act of gender-based violence and support the Indian Government's efforts to seek justice for them," he added.

Patel was responding to a question about the Manipur incident from the correspondent of a private Pakistani television channel.

"And as we have previously stated, we encourage a peaceful and inclusive resolution to the violence in Manipur and encourage authorities to respond to the humanitarian needs and protect the lives and property of all groups," Patel said.

Replying to a question about press freedom in Pakistan, the spokesperson said that the US discusses this issue with all stakeholders around the world, including Pakistani officials.

"A free press and informed citizenry are key for any nation and its democratic future. We've been very clear about that," Patel added.