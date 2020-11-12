US hospitals again under pressure with Covid on the rise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :After several weeks of rapidly rising coronavirus cases, hospitals around the United States are once again overwhelmed, forcing local authorities to take new measures to cope with the pandemic.

On Tuesday a record 61,964 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 across the country, marking the first time the case tally passed the 60,000 mark, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

The situation is particularly worrying in the border city of El Paso in western Texas, a state where coronavirus cases have exceeded one million.

More than 1,000 people are hospitalized in El Paso County alone, a substantial portion of the state's 6,170 hospitalizations.

"These are dark times," Ogechika Alozie, chief medical officer at the city's Del Sol Medical Center, told CNN Wednesday. "I think the biggest word is just fatigue. And there's frustration."Cases are so high that Texas Governor Greg Abbott has requested a military medical center be converted for intake of non-Covid patients in order to free up space in hospitals. County officials, meanwhile, have requested additional mobile morgues.