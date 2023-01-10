US House approves new rules package in 1st test for new speaker

WASHINGTON , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The US House of Representatives approved a rules package Monday after a historically tumultuous week to elect a new speaker.

The package, which will govern how the Republicans will run the House over the next two years, passed in a 220-213 vote, with one Republican, Rep. Tony Gonzales, voting against it.

The vote was seen as a first test for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy following a four-day-long stalemate and 15 rounds of voting in the House to win the majority of the votes to become the speaker.

The package includes multiple concessions that McCarthy had made to 20 hardline Republicans who blocked his speakership for four days.

Among the concessions are 72 hours' notice before a vote in the House, which would give lawmakers time to review bills.

The package also brings a change in the motion to vacate, which allows one lawmaker to force a vote on removing the speaker.

The change on the vote to remove the speaker was made in 2019 after Democrats had taken control of the House.