US House begins vote to impeach Trump for second time

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The US House of Representatives began its momentous vote Wednesday on impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time, on charges of "incitement of insurrection."After hours of intense debate, a bipartisan majority of members is expected to impeach the president, who urged supporters last week to march on the US Capitol and "fight like hell," actions that Democrats say incited a mob to stage a violent and deadly uprising.

Shortly before the vote began, number two House Democrat Steny Hoyer urged lawmakers to "reject sedition, tyranny and insurrection" and vote to impeach Trump "for America, for our constitution, for democracy, for history.