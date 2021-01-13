US House Of Representatives Opens Trump Impeachment Session
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:30 PM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives on Wednesday opened debate on a historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump over his supporters' attack of the Capitol that left five dead.
Lawmakers in the lower chamber are expected to vote for impeachment around 3:00 pm (2000 GMT) -- marking the formal opening of proceedings against Trump.