UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Of Representatives Passes Coronavirus Relief Package

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 10:50 AM

US House of Representatives passes coronavirus relief package

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The US House of Representatives early Saturday overwhelmingly passed a coronavirus relief package for Americans hit by the outbreak.

The measure passed by 363 votes to 40 and will now move to the Senate. President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the bill before the vote and urged both Republicans and Democrats to back it.

"This Bill will follow my direction for free CoronaVirus tests, and paid sick leave for our impacted American workers," Trump tweeted, adding that he had directed the Treasury and Labor secretaries to issue regulations to ensure small businesses would not be hurt by the measures.

"I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to come together and VOTE YES!" he wrote.

"I will always put the health and well-being of American families FIRST.

"Look forward to signing the final Bill, ASAP!"

Related Topics

Senate Vote Trump Democrats All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 March 2020

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Elderly people advised to stay indoors, steer away ..

10 hours ago

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

11 hours ago

Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Corona ..

11 hours ago

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.