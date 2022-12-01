UrduPoint.com

US House Of Representatives Votes To Block Nationwide Rail Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 02:50 PM

US House of Representatives votes to block nationwide rail strike

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The House of Representatives approved with a strong bipartisan majority on Wednesday legislation that seeks to avert a looming nationwide rail shutdown, which would have dire effects for the US economy.

The bill, which cleared the chamber 290-137, would force rail unions to accept a tentative agreement brokered by the Biden administration over the summer. Four of the 12 labor unions involved have rejected the agreement over its lack of paid sick leave for workers. Unions have threatened to strike if an agreement is not reached by a Dec. 9 deadline.

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration, and is all but certain to be signed into law by US President Joe Biden in the likely event that it reaches his desk.

The president has implored lawmakers to quickly approve the bill, saying that if the strike were allowed to take hold it would result in up to 765,000 Americans losing their jobs in the first two weeks alone.

Shortly after the House vote, Biden said the "overwhelming bipartisan" support for the bill "makes clear that Democrats and Republicans agree that a rail shutdown would be devastating to our economy and families across the country." "The Senate must now act urgently.

Without the certainty of a final vote to avoid a shutdown this week, railroads will begin to halt the movement of critical materials like chemicals to clean our drinking water as soon as this weekend," he said in a statement.

Despite winning widespread support in the House, the bill sought by the president has faced strong pushback from Democrats and Republicans alike, including Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, a longtime political ally of labor unions.

Sanders is seeking an amendment to have the agreement include seven days of paid sick leave, and said on Twitter that "at a time of record profits in the rail industry, it's unacceptable that rail workers have ZERO guaranteed paid sick days." Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi acknowledged the opposition within some segments of the Democratic Party, saying Democrats "know much more needs to be done for railroad workers.""It is outrageous that every developed country in the world has paid sick leave, except the United States of America. No one should be at risk of losing his or her job by staying home when sick, needing to see a doctor or getting lifesaving surgery," she said on the House floor. The House, she said, will now turn to a vote on the seven days of paid sick leave sought by labor unions.

Related Topics

Senate World Water Vote Twitter Threatened Doctor Job Nancy United States Chamber Democrats Event All From Agreement Industry Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

The axis of power is shifting from west to east, e ..

The axis of power is shifting from west to east, economic stability in the regio ..

19 minutes ago
 OGRA increases LPG price by Rs11.79 per kg

OGRA increases LPG price by Rs11.79 per kg

46 minutes ago
 PM expresses concerns over increasing incidents of ..

PM expresses concerns over increasing incidents of HIV among children

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Vs England: Visitors win toss, decide to ..

Pakistan Vs England: Visitors win toss, decide to bat first

2 hours ago
 Dar lauds AIIB for provision of $500m to Pakistan

Dar lauds AIIB for provision of $500m to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.