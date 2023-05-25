UrduPoint.com

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Emerges As Chief Biden Antagonist

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 12:20 PM

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy emerges as chief Biden antagonist

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Kevin McCarthy barely survived a bruising battle in January to become the 55th speaker of the House of Representatives, quelling a right-wing revolt in his Republican Party to achieve his lifelong dream.

Just a few months later, the ambitious nine-term congressman from California is engaged in another tense standoff, this time with Democratic President Joe Biden over raising the debt ceiling.

The 58-year-old McCarthy has taken center stage as Republican lawmakers and the White House hold talks to avert a catastrophic US debt default before a June 1 deadline.

The two sides are trying to strike a deal to raise or suspend the US government's borrowing cap, known as the debt ceiling, in order to cover existing Federal spending commitments.

But Republicans in Congress have so far refused to do so without a commitment from Democrats to cut spending next year and to start bringing down the country's $31-trillion-plus debt burden.

For McCarthy, it's another high-wire act as he seeks to placate the uncompromising right-wing of the Republican Party while staving off a potential economic crisis.

To assume the speakership in January, which took a record 15 rounds of voting, McCarthy had to make concessions to a bloc of around 20 far-right Republicans, which some analysts said would make the House ungovernable.

Among the concessions was a rule change that makes it possible for a single member to call a vote for a new speaker of the House, where Republicans won a razor-thin majority in last November's midterm elections.

The speaker wields huge influence in Washington by presiding over House business and is second in line to the presidency, after the vice president.

McCarthy -- who represents the conservative enclave of Bakersfield in liberal California -- has been in politics for most of his adult life, as a state legislator and US lawmaker in Washington.

The son of a firefighter and grandson of a cattle rancher, McCarthy grew up in a working-class household.

He married his high school sweetheart and the couple still live in the first house they bought, where they raised two children.

McCarthy, who was first elected to Congress in 2006, doesn't have any major legislative achievements to his name and has never chaired a House committee, unlike each of the last three speakers.

But the gray-haired, impeccably dressed lawmaker is a consummate networker, admired for his prolific fundraising and his people management -- meeting his members' demands when he can and assuaging their concerns when he cannot.

McCarthy and former president Donald Trump, who is making a third White House run, enjoyed a largely cordial relationship until the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

McCarthy berated Trump over the attack on Congress -- but days later was the first top Republican to make a pilgrimage to Florida to visit the former president.

McCarthy's most controversial moments tend to be when he is called out for a lack of candor.

In one particularly embarrassing example, The New York Times reported that he informed colleagues he was going to advise Trump to resign over his role in the 2021 insurrection.

McCarthy denied making the comments -- until the Times reporters released a tape.

Related Topics

Attack Business Washington Vote White House Married Visit Trump Bakersfield New York Florida January June November Democrats Congress From Government Top

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

6 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

12 hours ago
 Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork ..

Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.