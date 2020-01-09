US House To Vote To Prevent Trump From Iran War
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:40 AM
Washington, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Democratic-led US House of Representatives will vote Thursday to prevent President Donald Trump from war with Iran after he ordered the killing of a top general, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
Pelosi said that the Democrats will move forward as their concerns were not addressed in a closed-door briefing Wednesday involving Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.