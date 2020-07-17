US housing starts jump 17.3% in June: government

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :US home construction surged 17.3 percent in June, the Commerce Department said Friday, as the sector continued to gain ground following the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The rebound in housing starts compared to May, came as the Northeast -- home to the worst initial outbreak of COIVD-19 -- saw a 114.3 percent spike compared to May, with the Midwest and South also seeing growth.

But home construction initiated is down 4.0 percent from June 2019, according to the monthly data report.