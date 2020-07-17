UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Housing Starts Jump 17.3% In June: Government

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

US housing starts jump 17.3% in June: government

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :US home construction surged 17.3 percent in June, the Commerce Department said Friday, as the sector continued to gain ground following the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The rebound in housing starts compared to May, came as the Northeast -- home to the worst initial outbreak of COIVD-19 -- saw a 114.3 percent spike compared to May, with the Midwest and South also seeing growth.

But home construction initiated is down 4.0 percent from June 2019, according to the monthly data report.

Related Topics

May June 2019 Commerce From Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

1 hour ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

1 hour ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

2 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

2 hours ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

2 hours ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.