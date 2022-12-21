U.S. housing starts sink in November for third consecutive month

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) --:U.S. housing starts sank for the third month in a row in November amid record high mortgage rates and the worst inflation in 40 years.

Construction of new homes dropped 0.

5 percent in November, data from the Commerce Department showed Tuesday.

Meanwhile, building applications slumped 11.2 percent from October.

Permits to build single-family houses also fell 7.1 percent to the lowest level in over two years.