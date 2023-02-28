ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :A US Navy ship will reach Türkiye's southern port of Mersin on Tuesday to deliver humanitarian aid meant for victims of the Feb. 6 earthquakes, which claimed the lives of at least 44,374 people.

The USS Hershel Williams humanitarian aid and support ship, carrying aid materials belonging to the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is expected to arrive at Mersin Port, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

"On the basis of the international call made by our country due to the earthquake and in coordination with our relevant authorities, the humanitarian aid sent by the US ship in question will be received by our institutions at the port and made available to the earthquake victims according to their needs," the sources added.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid, including the US.