US Importers Find Ways To Adapt To, Skirt Trump's Tariffs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 10:00 AM

US importers find ways to adapt to, skirt Trump's tariffs

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Big US companies are accelerating efforts to move more of their supply chains from China to neighboring countries in light of Trump administration tariffs.

Companies in sectors such as technology, clothing and footwear are exporting more goods from emerging giants including Vietnam and Malaysia, data show.

At the same time, the shift has exposed the murkiness of trade export rules, putting a premium on lawyers expert in the minutiae of US customs rules.

"We have a lot of questions from our members," said Sage Chandler, vice president of international trade at the Consumer Technology Association. "Companies are trying to find ways to avoid having to pay 25 percent."Some companies may be pushing the envelope a little too much, violating US rules against "transhipments," the routing of China-made goods through other countries to evade tariffs, legal experts say.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

