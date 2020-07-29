UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Sanctions On Son Of Syrian Leader Assad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

US imposes sanctions on son of Syrian leader Assad

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on the son of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, extending efforts to block funds for the war-torn country's regime.

Hafez al-Assad, 18, named after his grandfather, will not be allowed to travel or maintain assets in the United States, the State Department said.

