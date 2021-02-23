US imposes sanctions on two more Myanmar junta leaders

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The United States on Monday announced sanctions against two more leaders of Myanmar's junta, vowing to take more action if the military uses further force against protesters.

"We will not hesitate to take further action against those who perpetrate violence and suppress the will of the people. We will not waver in our support for the people of Burma," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, using Myanmar's former name.