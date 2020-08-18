UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Sanctions On Ugandan Tourists

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

US imposes sanctions on Ugandan tourists

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The US government announced sanctions on four Ugandan individuals, including two judges, accusing them of taking part in an illegal child adoption racket.

It was said that the Ugandan citizens allegedly involved in a scheme to remove young children from vulnerable families under the pretext of sending them for education in the capital Kampala, judges Wilson Musalu Musene and Moses Mukiibi, as well as lawyer Dorah Mirembe and her associate Patrick Ecobu were slapped Monday with US asset freezes and visa bans.

The US Treasury said Mirembe's law firm, aided by officials, took the children to Kampala from their families in remote villages, where American prospective parents then traveled to adopt the children from an unlicensed shelter home.

"Deceiving innocent Ugandan families into giving up their children for adoption has caused great suffering," Deputy Treasury Secretary Justin Muzinich said in a statement. "The individuals involved in this corrupt scam deliberately exploited the good faith of Ugandans and Americans to enrich themselves." As a result, all property in the US belonging to the accused, or in the possession or control of US residents, were blocked and must be reported to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

In a separate action, the Department of Justice Monday said it had charged Mirembe and a US national, Debra Parris of Lake Dallas, Texas, in an indictment filed last week with money laundering and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection with the alleged Ugandan scheme.

Related Topics

Education Young Kampala Dallas Money Visa All From Government

Recent Stories

DIFC launches new &#039;Innovation License&#039; t ..

2 minutes ago

CLYMB Abu Dhabi breaks two Guinness World Record t ..

17 minutes ago

ENOC Group partners with Dynamic Fuels to distribu ..

47 minutes ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

1 hour ago

Georgian PM receives outgoing UAE Ambassador

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$44.62 a barrel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.