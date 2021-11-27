UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Travel Restrictions On Southern African Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 12:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :The United States announced Friday it is restricting travel from eight southern African countries over fears of a new variant of Covid-19, a US official said.

Travel will be restricted starting Monday from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi, a senior Biden administration official said.

Only US citizens and residents will still be able to travel from the eight countries, the official added.

