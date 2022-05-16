US in mourning, outrage after 'racist' mass shooting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Buffalo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Grieving residents from Buffalo held vigils Sunday after a white gunman who officials have branded "pure evil" shot dead 10 people at a grocery store in a "racist" rampage.

The police commissioner for the US city in western New York, Joseph Gramaglia, told reporters the 18-year-old suspect did "reconnaissance" on the predominantly Black area surrounding Tops Friendly Market and drove there from his home town of Conklin, more than 200 miles (322 kilometers) away.

Wearing heavy body armor and wielding an AR-15 assault rifle, the shooter killed 10 people and wounded three others -- almost all of them Black -- before threatening to turn the gun on himself. Police said officers talked the gunman down before arresting him.

The suspect, identified as Payton Gendron, was arraigned late Saturday on a single count of first-degree murder and held without bail, the Erie County district attorney's office said.

He pleaded not guilty.

"The evidence that we have uncovered so far makes no mistake that this is an absolute racist hate crime," Gramaglia said Sunday, adding Gendron had a rifle and shotgun in his car.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was unequivocal about the shooter's motivations: "This individual came here with the express purpose of taking as many Black lives as he possibly could."Gramaglia said the gunman just last year made "generalized threats" at his high school, after which state police referred him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation that lasted approximately one day and a half.

He was then released.