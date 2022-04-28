UrduPoint.com

US Indicts Archegos Founder Hwang For Fraud, Market Manipulation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 09:40 AM

US indicts Archegos founder Hwang for fraud, market manipulation

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :US authorities on Wednesday arrested Archegos founder Bill Hwang and charged him with securities fraud and market manipulation following the fund's spectacular implosion last year that cost large banks billions of Dollars.

The family-owned hedge fund run by Hwang had taken huge bets on a few stocks with money borrowed from banks, and when several of those bets turned sour, the fund was unable to meet "margin calls" to cover the losses.

The 2021 collapse of the fund sent shockwaves through financial markets and caused $10 billion in losses for Credit Suisse, Nomura, Morgan Stanley and other leading financial institutions.

Hwang and Patrick Halligan, chief financial officer of Archegos, were both arrested by the FBI early Wednesday.

"Their alleged crimes jeopardized not only their own company but also innocent investors and financial institutions around the world," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told reporters.

Both men pled "not guilty" in court appearances, said attorneys for Hwang and Halligan.

A searing 59-page indictment said Hwang and Halligan used the firm "as an instrument of market manipulation and fraud, with far-reaching consequences for other participants in the United States securities markets," according to the indictment.

Hwang and other conspirators, including head trader William Tomita, sought to defraud investors by convincing them that shares in the fund's portfolio were on the rise when in fact the stock price increases "were the artificial product of Hwang's manipulative trading and deceptive conduct that caused others to trade," the indictment said.

They also repeatedly made "false and misleading statements" to convince others to trade with and extend credit to the firm.

