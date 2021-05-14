UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Industrial Output Rises Slowly In April: Fed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

US industrial output rises slowly in April: Fed

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :US industrial production rose in April but was held back by falling auto manufacturing amid the sector's crippling semiconductor shortage, the Federal Reserve said Friday.

The total is far above the same month of 2020, when the economy was largely shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the data reflect some of the bottlenecks businesses have reported as they struggle to return to normal.

The data also revised March's increase to a 2.4 percent gain, one percentage point higher than originally reported, according to the report.

Total output increased 0.7 percent last month compared to March, in line with expectations, as manufacturing gained a modest 0.4 percent -- held back by a 4.3 percent drop in motor vehicles and parts, the Fed said.

The report said in many industries "results were mixed, with supply chain difficulties possibly hindering production.

" Automakers have been forced to slow or shutdown plants amid a worldwide shortage of computer chips.

Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics blamed the slowing on the supply bottlenecks, but was not overly concerned.

"While supply chain and labor shortages will temporarily increase production and inflation pressures, they won't completely derail the expansion," he said in an analysis of the data.

The report said utilities rose 2.6 percent in April, recovering some of the nine percent drop in the prior month "when unseasonably warm weather reduced demand for heating."And mining production -- which includes the oil industry -- increased 0.7 percent in April, recovering further from the winter storm that hit output in February.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Shortage Oil Vehicles Same Oxford February March April 2020 From Industry

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

5 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.