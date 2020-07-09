UrduPoint.com
US Infections Top Three Million As Trump Pushes Schools Reopening

Thu 09th July 2020

US infections top three million as Trump pushes schools reopening

Washington, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States topped three million confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday as President Donald Trump pushed for schools to re-open amid a COVID-19 resurgence in many southern hotspots.

The US remains by far the worst affected country, with over 131,000 deaths, while Brazil -- whose virus-skeptic President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the disease -- is a distant second with close to 67,000 deaths from almost 1.7 million cases.

Despite rising infections, Trump on Wednesday called for students to return to their schools in the fall and lashed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for issuing guidance that he said was too restrictive.

The agency's head later said the guidelines were "not requirements" and that the CDC would soon update its advice.

Prestigious universities Harvard and MIT meanwhile sued the administration after it threatened to revoke the visas of foreign students whose entire courses have moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

