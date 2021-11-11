UrduPoint.com

U.S. Inflation Crisis Deepens As Wholesale Prices Skyrocket: Russian Broadcaster

MOSCOW, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) --:U.S. wholesale prices continued to soar in October, putting immense pressure on household budgets, Russian broadcaster RT has recently reported.

The producer price index, a key measure of inflation in the United States, rose 8.

6 percent in October from a year earlier as a result of growing energy costs.

Consumers are directly affected by the increase in product prices as inflation continues to soar.

Although U.S. President Joe Biden has tried to "downplay the inflation crisis" and attributed this development to consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, leading economists have warned that inflation will remain quite high in the United States for "much of 2022."

