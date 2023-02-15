UrduPoint.com

U.S. Inflation Remains Stubborn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 02:20 PM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The U.S. consumer price index rose 0.5 percent in January, an increase of 6.4 percent year-on-year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Meanwhile, the so-called "core inflation," which excludes energy and food prices, saw a 0.

4 percent rise month-to-month and 5.6 percent increase from the same period last year.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has been engaged in an aggressive rate hike cycle to tamp down the worst inflation in decades.

