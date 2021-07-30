U.S. initial jobless claims drop to 400,000 after ticking up in prior week

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Initial jobless claims in the United States dropped to 400,000 last week, after ticking up in the prior week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

In the week ending July 24, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits decreased by 24,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 424,000, according to a report released by the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The four-week moving average, a method to iron out data volatility, increased by 8,000 to 394,500.

The weekly jobless claims report was released as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths went up drastically in recent weeks, with the highly contagious Delta variant spreading across the United States.

Initial jobless claims recently dropped to the lowest level since March 2020 by multiple times, but the declining trend was repeatedly reversed, indicating a bumpy economic recovery.

The latest report also showed that the number of people continuing to collect regular state unemployment benefits in the week ending July 17 increased by 7,000 to 3.

27 million. That number peaked in April and May last year, when it was over 20 million.

Meanwhile, the total number of people claiming benefits in all programs -- state and Federal combined -- for the week ending July 10 also increased by 582,403 to 13 million, as the country continues to grapple with the fallout of the pandemic.

Also on Thursday, the Commerce Department reported that the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 6.5 percent in the second quarter of 2021, a gain considerably less than market expectations.

According to a National Association for business Economics survey released earlier this week, the majority of respondents anticipate a strong growth trajectory for U.S. real GDP going forward, while highlighting the issues of labor shortages and higher resource prices.

When asked when the labor shortages (if applicable) would abate at their firms, only 6 percent of panelists expect that to occur by the end of 2021, the survey showed.