UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Rise To 419,000 Amid COVID-19 Surge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 03:50 PM

U.S. initial jobless claims rise to 419,000 amid COVID-19 surge

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Initial jobless claims in the United States rose to 419,000 last week, indicating a bumpy recovery amid the recent COVID-19 surge, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

In the week ending July 17, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased by 51,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 368,000, according to a report released by the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The latest data came after initial jobless claims in previous week dropped to the lowest level since March 14, 2020, when it was 256,000, according to the report.

The four-week moving average, a method to iron out data volatility, edged up by 750 to 385,250.

The weekly jobless claims report was released as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths went up drastically in recent weeks, with the highly contagious Delta variant spreading across the United States.

The latest report also showed that the number of people continuing to collect regular state unemployment benefits in the week ending July 10 decreased by 29,000 to 3.2 million. That number peaked in April and May last year, when it was over 20 million.

Meanwhile, the total number of people claiming benefits in all programs -- state and federal combined -- for the week ending July 3 also decreased by 1.26 million to 12.57 million, as the country continues to grapple with the fallout of the pandemic.

The noticeable decline came weeks after over 20 states, nearly all of which are Republican-led, announced plans to end the 300-U.S.-dollar weekly federal unemployment benefits in June or July, ahead of their expiration date of Sept. 6.

These states argued that federal supplement to unemployment benefits discouraged workers from returning to work and led to labor shortage.

At a virtual news conference in mid-June, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, however, cited federal supplements to unemployment insurance as a less important factor that seems likely to be "holding back labor supply."Other key factors include: finding a new job, which is a process that takes longer as workers match their skills to what employers want; fear of returning to work, which should "diminish" as vaccinations move ahead; lingering childcare needs, according to Powell.

Related Topics

Shortage Job Powell United States March April May June July 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

56 minutes ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

56 minutes ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deat ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

2 hours ago

No impact of Iran earthquake in UAE, says NCM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.