US Intel Indicates S. Arabia Oil Attacks Staged From Iran: Report

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

US intel indicates S. Arabia oil attacks staged from Iran: report

Washington, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :American officials have shared intelligence with Riyadh indicating that Iran was the staging ground for devastating drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil installations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The weekend strikes on Abqaiq -- the world's largest processing plant -- and the Khurais oilfield have knocked out 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd), or six percent of global production, sending prices soaring.

While Washington has blamed Tehran, the Monday assessment on the origin of the attacks has not been shared publicly, the Journal said.

The US assessment determined that "Iran launched more than 20drones and at least a dozen missiles," according to unnamed sources.

