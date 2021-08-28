UrduPoint.com

US Intelligence Community Concludes Coronavirus Not Developed As Bioweapon

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The US intelligence community has reached "broad agreement" that the coronavirus was not developed as a bioweapon, and most US agencies assess with "low confidence" it was not genetically engineered, according to an unclassified summary of a report.

But the community remains divided on the pathogen's origins, with four agencies and the National Intelligence Council judging in favor of natural exposure to an animal as the likely explanation, one agency favoring the lab leak theory and three unable to reach a conclusion.

