UrduPoint.com

US Intelligence Says Directed Energy Could Explain Havana Syndrome

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 09:20 AM

US intelligence says directed energy could explain Havana syndrome

Washington, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Intense directed energy from an external source could have caused some cases of the debilitating so-called "Havana syndrome" among US diplomats, US intelligence said Wednesday, supporting the possibility of deliberate attacks.

A panel of technological and medical experts convened by the US intelligence community found that pulsed electromagnetic energy and ultrasound, delivered from close distances, could cause the unique mix of symptoms in a certain number of what are officially called anomalous health incidents (AHIs).

They said the technology exists to cause the uncommon mix of ear pains, vertigo, nausea and other symptoms first reported by US officials working in Havana, Cuba in 2016.

Out of hundreds of cases reported, "a subset of AHIs cannot be easily explained by known environmental or medical conditions and could be due to external stimuli," said an unclassified summary of the experts' report, released by the US director of national intelligence.

The experts said it is possible to create concealable devices that, using moderate amounts of energy, would direct electromagnetic energy or ultrasound waves to cause damage in a targeted person.

Focused only on the possible causes of AHI, the experts did not say whether such devices exist.

Nor did they conclude whether such attacks did take place, or suggest who could have been behind them.

But their report pushed back at some claims rejecting the technological possibility of AHI attacks.

Over the past five years US officials and family members based in numerous countries around the world have reported physical ailments that fell in the category of AHI.

The Central Intelligence Agency recently found that all but about two dozen of some 1,000 reported AHI cases had conventional medical or environmental explanations.

But for those two dozen, there was no explanation.

According to a senior intelligence official, the CIA concluded it was "unlikely" that a foreign actor had conducted a "sustained, worldwide" campaign to harm US personnel.

However, in the two dozen cases, the CIA did not rule out attacks by a foreign actor.

The experts meanwhile rejected other theories of AHI causes, including ionizing radiation, chemical and biological agents, infrasound, audible sound, ultrasound propagated over large distances, and bulk heating from electromagnetic energy.

All were "implausible" causes of the AHI symptoms, they said.

Related Topics

World Technology CIA Havana Cuba 2016 Family All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2022

30 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd February 2022

35 minutes ago
 Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

9 hours ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

9 hours ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

9 hours ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>