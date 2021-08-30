UrduPoint.com

US Investigating If Civilians Killed In Kabul Air Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:10 AM

US investigating if civilians killed in Kabul air strike

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The United States is investigating whether civilians may have been killed in an air strike it launched to destroy a car laden with explosives in the Afghan capital Kabul, a spokesman for US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday.

The statement came after CNN reported that nine members of a family, including six children, were killed in Sunday's air strike in the crowded capital, where thousands of Afghans are still trying to flee the Taliban.

AFP has not been able to confirm the report. Local media also reported that civilians were killed in the strike.

"We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul today," Captain Bill Urban, a CENTCOM spokesman, said in a statement.

"We are still assessing the results of this strike, which we know disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat to the airport," he continued, using an acronym for the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group, which carried out a suicide attack at the airport on Thursday.

"We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties," Urban continued. "It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further.

"We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life," he said.

The US air strike came after a suicide bomber from the Islamic State group on Thursday targeted US troops stopping huge crowds of people from entering the airport as they try to flee the new Taliban regime.

Scores of people died in the attack, including 13 US service personnel.

The car that was destroyed by the US strike had been headed for Kabul's airport, a Taliban spokesman had said earlier Sunday.

About 114,000 people have been evacuated since August 15, when the Taliban swept back into power. The American withdrawal from Afghanistan is due to be completed by Tuesday.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Suicide Attack Osama Bin Laden Vehicle Car Died Suicide United States Turkish Lira May August Sunday Family Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th August 2021

1 hour ago
 As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factor ..

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factors supporting tourism sector

11 hours ago
 Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s spe ..

Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s special car plate numbers auction

11 hours ago
 Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supply ..

Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supplying Al Maryah Island

12 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine becomes IHC’s 6th subsidiary to l ..

Al Seer Marine becomes IHC’s 6th subsidiary to list in less than 8 months on A ..

12 hours ago
 Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café ..

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café at Department of Health – A ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.