U.S. invests 1.2 bln USD in direct air capture hubs

NEW YORK, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) --:The Biden administration on Friday announced up to 1.2 billion U.S. Dollars in the development of two large-scale facilities to remove carbon emissions, the first of this scale in the United States.

The initiative aims to kickstart a nationwide network of large-scale carbon removal sites to address legacy carbon dioxide (CO2) pollution and complement rapid emissions reductions, the U.S. Department of Energy said in a statement.

These two direct air capture facilities, in Texas and Louisiana, are expected to eliminate more than 2 million tons of CO2 emissions each year, which is equivalent to the annual emissions from roughly 445,000 gas-powered cars.

Each of the projects will remove 250 times more CO2 from the air than the largest carbon capture site currently in operation, the agency said.

The new investments by the Biden administration are part of a major infrastructure bill passed in 2021.