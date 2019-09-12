UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Invokes Regional Defense Treaty Over Venezuela Crisis: State Department

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

US invokes regional defense treaty over Venezuela crisis: State Department

Washington, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The United States invoked a regional defense pact Wednesday with 10 other countries and Venezuela's opposition after "bellicose" moves by Nicolas Maduro's regime.

A request to invoke the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR) came from the Venezuelan opposition led by Juan Guaido, said a statement from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, retweeted early Thursday be President Donald Trump.

"Recent bellicose moves by the Venezuelan military to deploy along the border with Colombia as well as the presence of illegal armed groups and terrorist organizations in Venezuelan territory demonstrate that Nicolas Maduro not only poses a threat to the Venezuelan people, his actions threaten the peace and security of Venezuela's neighbors," Pompeo said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Trump United States Colombia Venezuela Border From Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 September 2019

1 minute ago

Award is an absolute surprise: Indian envoy

10 hours ago

Netanyahu Uses Anti-Iran Claims, Vows to Annex Jor ..

10 hours ago

24th World Energy Congress explores crucial role o ..

11 hours ago

Yemen's Authorities Demand Withdrawal of UAE Troop ..

10 hours ago

China tariff move cheers Wall Street

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.