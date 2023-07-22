US, Japan make fast World Cup starts as England poised to enter fray

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The United States launched their bid for an unprecedented third consecutive Women's World Cup crown with a 3-0 win over Vietnam on Saturday, before Japan crushed Zambia 5-0.

European champions England enter the fray at 0930 GMT when they face Haiti and will be looking to stamp their mark on the tournament much like the United States, Japan and Spain have.

Sophia Smith was the star of the show for holders the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, scoring twice against Vietnam and setting up captain Lindsey Horan for the third in front of just over 41,000 fans.

The only sour note for Vlatko Andonovski's side, which featured six World Cup debutants at kick-off, was that they were not more ruthless in front of the goal.

They had 27 attempts to Vietnam's none and Alex Morgan missed a penalty.

"At the end, I just felt we needed to be a little bit better with the final shot," said the coach.

"We created opportunities, we had a penalty kick, obviously enough to score a few more goals, but there are lots of positives from game one going into game two."Next up for the Americans, who brought veteran Megan Rapinoe off the bench for the last 30 minutes, are the Dutch in a re-run of the 2019 final. The US won that game 2-0 to retain their title.